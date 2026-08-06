A proposal, a baptism of fire and an MTB ride at 10 years old – Everyone at the Tour de France Femmes has a Mont Ventoux story

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The Bald Mountain was the talk of the town on stage 6, with even those who have never raced holding special memories of the climb

Wide shot of the top of Mont Ventoux and the iconic weather centre that sits on top of the mountain
Ventoux is one of cycling's most famous climbs (Image credit: Getty Images)

There was a whole entire stage on Thursday, but to be honest, there was one big topic that dominated conversation at the Tour de France Femmes: Mont Ventoux.

A handful of riders in the peloton have raced up Ventoux before, either in the Tour de l'Ardèche or the Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenge, and most of those that haven't have either reconned it or ridden it as a punter.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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