Vuelta a Burgos: Matthew Brennan doubles up with stunning late sprint to narrowly win stage 4

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Young British rider pips Laurence Pithie to the line in Briviesca photo finish for seventh victory in 2026

Tim Rex congratulates Visma-Lease a Bike teammate and stage winner Matthew Brennan
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike) doubled up on victories at the Vuelta a Burgos as he narrowly pipped Laurence Pithie (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) to the line in the sprint on stage 4 in Briviesca.

Losing contact with his last lead-out man through the final corner, it looked like the Brit was out of it as the sprint started, opening up his effort from 13th position as Marius Mayrhofer (Tudor) and David González (Pinarello Q36.5) surged to the front with speed.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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