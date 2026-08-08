Charlotte Kool leaves Tour de France Femmes after finishing outside the time limit on punishing stage to Mont Ventoux

News
By
Published

After a torrid Tour, Dutch rider was over three minutes outside the time limit

Charlotte Kool of Netherlands and Team Fenix-Premier Tech celebrates at podium as Orange Best Dutch Rider Jersey winner during the 12th Baloise Ladies Tour 2026, Stage 3b a 104.8km stage from Maaseik to Maaseik on July 18, 2026 in Maaseik, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Charlotte Kool (Fenix-Premier Tech) was forced out of the 2026 Tour de France Femmes after missing the stage 7 time cut (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dutch sprinter Charlotte Kool was forced out of the Tour de France Femmes on Friday after missing the stage 7 time cut on Mont Ventoux.

Though she was clearly struggling, and off the back of the race, the Fenix-Premier Tech rider finished the stage, crossing the line 55.55 behind stage winner and new overall leader, Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM).

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Owen Rogers

Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.