Superprestige Diegem: Puck Pieterse secures first win of the cyclo-cross season in popular night race

Race Results
Marie Schreiber takes second, Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado third

Puck Pieterse
Puck Pieterse (Image credit: Getty Images)
Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) secured her first win of the cyclo-cross season, leading from start to finish at the Superprestige Diegem held in the evening among cheering crowds in Belgium.

The Dutch Champion has competed in five races so far, all World Cups, but has only managed podiums on two occasions. In Diegem, she crossed the finish line with a solo victory 11 seconds ahead of runner-up Marie Schreiber (SD Worx-Protime) and 47 seconds ahead of third-placed and teammate Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado.

Results

