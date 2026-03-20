'Stuck on Mount Teide because of the snow' - Remco Evenepoel's participation in the Volta a Catalunya flung into doubt

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Team is 'monitoring situation' while Belgian star's wife asks 'Does anyone know how we can get to the airport?'

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe&#039;s Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel gets ready for the fourth stage of the UAE Tour cycling event in al-Fujairah on February 19, 2026. (Photo by Fadel SENNA / AFP)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel's much-anticipated duel with Jonas Vingegaard in the Volta a Catalunya is currently poised on a knife-edge due to major transport difficulties caused by a snowstorm.

The Belgian was on the point of completing an altitude training camp in the Canaries on Mount Teide, when the mountains were struck by an unseasonal spell of very poor weather.

According to an Instagram post by his wife Oumi – also present at the camp – the snowfalls are so severe that roads up the volcano have been blocked, sparking fears that they may not be able to make it to the local airport on Saturday.

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​​"BTW we're stuck up on Teide for the 2nd day because of the snow... no one can go up or down," Oumi posted.

The hotel where Evenepoel is based stands at 2,150 metres above sea level, and the weather is currently forecast to remain cold on the upper slopes of Teide until at least Sunday. There are maximum temperatures of just 4ºC today, and 3º on Saturday and continuing precipitation throughout.

A screenshot of an Instagram story post from Remco Evenepoel&#039;s wife, Oumii, which shoes snowy conditions on Mount Teide

(Image credit: Instagram / OUMII @0umii)
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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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