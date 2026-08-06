'We are where we want to be' – All going according to plan for Demi Vollering and FDJ United-SUEZ ahead of Tour de France Femmes Mont Ventoux showdown

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French squad on the offensive on stage 6 as Célia Gery races to fifth from late breakaway

TOURNON-SUR-RHONE, FRANCE - AUGUST 06: Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team FDJ United - SUEZ competes during the 5th Tour de France Femmes 2026, Stage 6 a 153.4km stage from Montbrison to Tournon-sur-Rhon / #UCIWWT / on August 06, 2026 in Tournon-sur-Rhone, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the first major GC skirmish of the Tour de France Femmes, tackling 10 sawtooth hills of the Jura on Wednesday, Thursday's sixth stage through the Ardèche hills brought about fewer changes at the top of the standings.

That's not to say that the top teams in the race didn't give it a go on the road to Tournon-sur-Rhône, however, with the likes of Movistar and UAE Team L'IMAD sending riders on the offensive as Kim Le Court-Pienaar jumped back into the top 10 with her second stage victory in as many summers.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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