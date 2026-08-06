'We're going to try to win the stage' – Marlen Reusser ready to go big on Mont Ventoux in search of Tour de France Femmes victory

News
By
Published

Swiss rider sitting 12 seconds ahead of Demi Vollering with three big stages remaining

Portrait of Marlen Reusser looking focused in yellow skinsuit, yellow helmet and yellow glasses at the start of stage 6 of the 2026 Tour de France Femmes
Reusser is poised in yellow after six stages (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marlen Reusser and her Movistar team are ready to go big on the Tour de France Femmes queen stage on Friday, with her DS saying "she's going to try and follow Demi [Vollering], and then we're going to try and beat her".

Reusser finished stage 6 in yellow once again, 12 seconds ahead of Vollering, and whilst this Tour has been challenging and active on the GC front already, Ventoux is set to bring the biggest climbing day yet.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.