Lotte Kopecky pulls out of Tour of Britain Women

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Former world champion 'not feeling well' ahead of crucial stage 3

BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 20: Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx - Protime crosses the finish line during the 11th Lloyds Tour of Britain Women 2026, Stage 2 a 110.5km stage from Clitheroe to Blackpool / #UCIWWT / on August 20, 2026 in Blackpool, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) pulled out of the Tour of Britain Women on Friday morning, not reporting for the start of stage 3 due to illness.

The former world champion had played a role in the pair of stage wins claimed by her teammate Lorena Wiebes on the opening two days, but felt unwell on the morning of stage 3.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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