Lotte Kopecky pulls out of Tour of Britain Women
Former world champion 'not feeling well' ahead of crucial stage 3
Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) pulled out of the Tour of Britain Women on Friday morning, not reporting for the start of stage 3 due to illness.
The former world champion had played a role in the pair of stage wins claimed by her teammate Lorena Wiebes on the opening two days, but felt unwell on the morning of stage 3.
She withdraws just ahead of the main general classification stage where she'd been expected to contest the victory.
"Unfortunately Lotte Kopecky was not feeling well this morning," read a statement from the SD Worx-Protime team.
"In consultation with the medical staff it has been decided she will not start today in the 3rd stage of the Tour of Britain. We wish Lotte a speedy recovery."
The illness was not specified. Kopecky finished in the main leading peloton on both the opening stages, won in dominant fashion by Wiebes, and played an active role in setting up the first one.
Friday's stage is an important day for the GC, with a punchy finish at The Great Orme. Though steep, it's not all that long, and would seem to suit Kopecky's talents.
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Wiebes, the overall leader, is punchier than a pure sprinter and will look to see what she can do but Kopecky's withdrawal is a blow for the team.
It's also a blow for the rider, who won Milan-San Remo in the spring but has had a quiet summer and now an early exit as she looks to build towards the World Championships in Canada next month.
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Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.
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