La Vuelta Femenina 2026 stage 3 preview
May 5, 2026, Stage 3: Padrón to A Coruña, 121km
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
The peloton will take on another relentlessly undulating day of racing. Again, there may not be categorised ascents on tap for stage 3, but the theme of this Vuelta will be in the route's non-stop ups and downs. The third day of racing begins in Padrón, and the peloton will race for 121km along a lumpy course into the finish, where a reduced group could, again, play for a sprint finish.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.
She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.