Tour de France 2026 stage 2 preview
July 5, 2026; Tarragona - Barcelona, 182km
- Stage 2: Tarragona - Barcelona
- Date: July 5, 2026
- Distance: 168.5km
- Start time: 13:45 CET
- Finish time: 17:36 CET
Stage 2, 168.5 kilometres from Tarragona to Barcelona, culminates atop Côte de Monjuic, the traditional finale of the Volta a Catalunya. The last three winners over this climb were Primož Roglič (2025), Tadej Pogačar (2024), and Remco Evenepoel (2023).
After starting at the furthest south the Tour de France peloton has ever ventured, the riders will face 71 kilometres of flat roads along the Costa Daurada before turning inland for the intermediate sprint followed by hilly and rugged terrain.
The first test is Côte de Begues, a climb new to the Tour before racing towards Barcelona for the finishing circuit. That circuit is dominated by the climb to Montjuïc Castle, tackled three times, ensuring the stage ends uphill, just as it did in the team time trial the day before.
Mountains
- Côte de Begues (cat. 2, 6.1km at 6.5%), km. 94.2
- Côte du Château de Montjuic (cat. 3, 1.6km at 9.3%), km. 141.6
- Côte du Château de Montjuic (cat. 3, 1.6km at 9.3%), km. 166
Sprints
- Viladecans, km. 85.6
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Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
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