Tour de France 2026 stage 2 preview

Stage 2: Tarragona - Barcelona

Date: July 5, 2026

Distance: 168.5km

Start time: 13:45 CET

Finish time: 17:36 CET

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: ASO) (Image credit: ASO)

Stage 2, 168.5 kilometres from Tarragona to Barcelona, culminates atop Côte de Monjuic, the traditional finale of the Volta a Catalunya. The last three winners over this climb were Primož Roglič (2025), Tadej Pogačar (2024), and Remco Evenepoel (2023).

After starting at the furthest south the Tour de France peloton has ever ventured, the riders will face 71 kilometres of flat roads along the Costa Daurada before turning inland for the intermediate sprint followed by hilly and rugged terrain.

The first test is Côte de Begues, a climb new to the Tour before racing towards Barcelona for the finishing circuit. That circuit is dominated by the climb to Montjuïc Castle, tackled three times, ensuring the stage ends uphill, just as it did in the team time trial the day before.

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Mountains

Côte de Begues (cat. 2, 6.1km at 6.5%), km. 94.2

Côte du Château de Montjuic (cat. 3, 1.6km at 9.3%), km. 141.6

Côte du Château de Montjuic (cat. 3, 1.6km at 9.3%), km. 166

Sprints

Viladecans, km. 85.6