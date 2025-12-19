'Impossible to miss' - Kim Le Court-Pienaar carries the colours of Mauritius with jersey redesign across the world's biggest races in 2026

AG Insurance-Soudal revealed a new jersey redesign for their Mauritian road race champion Kim Le Court-Pienaar, one they say will make her 'impossible to miss' in the biggest races of the 2026 season.

Le Court-Pienaar's jersey is designed in collaboration with the team's partner, Castelli, featuring the bold national colours of Mauritius with four horizontal stripes of red, blue, yellow and green, and adopted in 1968 as symbols of her nation's history, geography and aspirations for a bright future.

The new design is a marked change from her previous national champion's jersey, which was primarily white with her nation's colours showcased across the chest panel, which was often mistaken for the world champion's rainbow bands in race television footage and photography.

The result of the complete redesign means the Mauritian flag now flows across the entire jersey.

“Wearing the national champion jersey is always special, but this design makes it even more meaningful," Le Court-Pienaar said.

“Seeing the Mauritian flag across the whole jersey makes me feel incredibly proud. It represents where I come from and motivates me every time I pin on a number. I’m grateful the team and Castelli took the time to create something that truly tells my story.”

Le Court-Pienaar is a four-time road race and two-time time trial champion of Mauritius, an island in the Indian Ocean located near the southeastern coast of Africa, east of Madagascar. Her career reached new heights this year, after a Monument victory at Liège-Bastogne-Liège and a stage win and stint in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France Femmes.

She represented her nation at the UCI Road World Championships held in Kigali, Rwanda, in September, where she finished eighth in the elite women's road race.

Team manager of AG Insurance-Soudal, Jolien D’hoore, said the redesign is about more than aesthetics. “Kim had an outstanding season and earned her place among the strongest riders in the peloton," she said.

"With this new jersey, we wanted to give her the recognition she deserves. National champion jerseys are powerful symbols, and this design celebrates both Kim’s personal journey and the diversity within our team. Working with Castelli allowed us to translate that vision into a bold and modern look.”

The team also noted that Le Court-Pienaar will line up wearing a jersey impossible to miss, proudly carrying the colours of Mauritius across the world’s biggest races on the WorldTour in 2026.