From underdog to a favourite – Kim Le Court-Pienaar carries the weight of a continent for Africa at historic Rwanda World Championships

'I wouldn't be lining up if I didn't want to win the jersey' says rainbow-jersey contender from Mauritius

AG Insurance - Soudal Team&#039;s Mauritius rider Kimberley Le Court Pienaar cycles to the finish line to win the 5th stage (out of 9) of the fourth edition of the Women&#039;s Tour de France cycling race, 165.8 km from Chasseneuil-du-Poitou to Gueret, in Gueret, central France on July 30, 2025. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

It wasn't that long ago that Kim Le Court-Pienaar could surf under the radar through the peloton in her pursuit of excellence in professional cycling, but that is no longer the case, with her career reaching new heights after a Monument victory at Liège-Bastogne-Liège and a stage win and stint in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France.

The Mauritian now heads into the historic 2025 Road World Championships, held for the first time in Africa, as a major favourite to win the rainbow jersey in the elite women's road race on Saturday in Kigali, Rwanda.

They will tackle 3,350 metres of elevation gain, with its highest point at 1,493 metres. There are also two climbs on the circuit: the Côte de Kigali Golf climb, 800m at 8.1% halfway around the local circuit, and the decisive Côte de Kimihurura climb, 1.3km at 6.3% on the circuit close to the finish, which is cobbled, and which some of the women will have already experienced in the individual time trial last Sunday.

"The air is not as clean as what we are used to in Europe, and the heat wouldn't affect the riders too much because they would have done altitude and heat training preparation for these conditions. I don't think the issue, but I think it's those two – altitude and heat – combined with the air not being so clean, could affect a few riders.

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 24/09/2025 - Cycling - 2025 UCI Road World Championships - Kigali Convention Centre, Kigali, Rwanda - Road Race Training - Kim Le Court (Mauritius)

(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix)

She only just arrived in Kigali on Monday, opting to continue her altitude training camp in Andorra until the last possible moment before making the trip to the Worlds.

She said much of her preparation was the same for the Tour de France. "I have high hopes of coming here to try to get the best results, for that, I believe that doing the right preparation at altitude and heat was what I did before coming here."

Le Court has already had a stunning season, highlighted by winning Liège-Bastogne-Liège and standing on the podium in four stages, winning stage 5 into Guéret and wearing the yellow jersey at the Tour de France. She has been on a steep trajectory over the last two seasons, turning heads last year with a stage win at the Giro d'Italia.

Her cycling started with two years, from 2015 to 2016, for Continental teams Matrix Fitness and Bizkaia-Durango, but after a period away from professional road racing, Le Court restarted things and joined the WorldTour with AG Insurance-Soudal, signing a contract from 2024 through to the end of 2028.

Le Court-Pienaar is one of Africa's best chances of winning a rainbow jersey at the historic edition. Given the difficulty of the course and her strengths as a rider, she has every chance of winning this race on the streets of Kigali.

"If I compare myself as an athlete from last year to this year, mentally I've grown a lot. I've grown in the path of believing in myself a bit more and believing that I belong here a bit more. I'm for sure, going into Worlds with some sort of confidence," she said.

"But going into a World Championships, you can never be fully confident; they come fully prepared, and the field is stacked. It's a race that everyone wants to win. But, of course, I wouldn't be lining up if I didn't want to win the jersey.

"I've also prepared the best that I could personally prepare, so it's a race I will give everything to get that jersey on my back. It's in Africa, so this is super special to my heart. It gives me more confidence to go to this World Championships, instead of if I had to prepare myself to go to last year's World Championships; it helps the results I've had, the confidence it gave me, the confidence that people have in me, I'm looking forward to Saturday."

Le Court-Pienaar believes the race will break apart quickly, possibly even on the first lap and envisions a group of about 30 riders competing for much of the later parts of the race. She will not have her usual support from AG Insurance-Soudal teammates, as many are racing for their respective nations, so she will need to freelance as much as possible.

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 24/09/2025 - Cycling - 2025 UCI Road World Championships - Kigali Convention Centre, Kigali, Rwanda - Road Race Training - Kim Le Court (Mauritius)

(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix)

"I'm going to ride like I ride on WorldTour in Europe, with confidence. I will try to slip into my [trade] teammates' trains from Belgium, Spain and Australia and act like I'm their teammate-kind-of-thing. It will have to be, unfortunately, what I have to do. I'll have to slip into some trains, and it will be a challenge, but I'm going to wing it," she said.

"I'll have to find a train that kind of accepts me, hang around, make a friend or two and talk to people in the bunch, but I think I'll just have to take it as it comes. I hope it will be a really hard race and break the bunch fast, so there are less numbers and less people to move around, which is easier at the end."

Although she has only been in Kigali for two days, she said she is enjoying the atmosphere, the crowds, and generally being in Africa. The 108 national teams participating across the categories in the time trial, mixed relay and road races were all given time to preview the 15.1km city circuit on closed roads on Wednesday morning, with music playing on loudspeakers along the route and local fans out to watch the riders warming up.

"The vibe is something I mentally knew and was prepared to come into; the chaos in town, the motorbikes everywhere and cars. It's honestly chaotic and hard to explain unless you are here to experience it. Mentally, I've done many races in Africa, in worse conditions and in worse places," Le Court-Pienaar said.

"Rwanda is a luxury in Africa, it's really nice here, really clean, the people are super nice, and it's well organised. They are probably the most friendly people I have ever met, just so happy. The Africans do things with their heart. They love life, and they don't do things for the money; they do things for the heart. I hope it opens up the European's eyes, humbles them and makes them grateful that their life is in Europe."

It's been more than a century since the inaugural Road Worlds, with the majority of them having been held across Europe and on rare occasions reaching North America, South America, Asia and Oceania, and so this edition in Africa is especially meaningful for Le Court-Pienaar.

"I never thought I would be here one day in Africa competing in Worlds for my country, which is part of Africa. It's a dream, amazing. I hope it goes well until Sunday, so that one day it can happen again in another African country. It's amazing. I don't have the words. It's exciting and a special moment for us."

