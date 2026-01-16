'I'm sick of losing' – Hunger remains for Chloé Dygert as she starts new season at Tour Down Under

News
By published

'I'll never be the same rider as I was before' says two-time elite world time trial champion but chase for top step continues

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 16: Chloe Dygert of the United States and Team CANYON//SRAM Zondacrypto during the 26th Santos Tour Down Under 2026, Press Conference on January 16, 2026 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/Getty Images)
Chloe Dygert (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) at the pre-Santos Women's Tour Down Under 2026 media conference (Image credit: Getty Images)

The USA's Chloé Dygert (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) started 2025 at the Santos Women's Tour Down Under and scooped up her first UCI road win in two years, though the tone didn't continue through the rest of the season.

There was another trip to the podium in Australia when Dygert came second at the 1.1 ranked Surf Coast Classic on the coast in Victoria, but that was the end of the podium celebrations for the year.

"You let things go when you get older," said Dygert after outlining that even though she won the junior World Championship time trial title in 2015, she could still recite where she messed up. "You grow up a little bit, you take probably a little less risk – no more guardrails – but yeah, the hunger still remains."

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.