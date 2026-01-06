'I'm learning how to mentally be a road racer' - Olympic gold medalist Lily Williams looking for breakout season in 2026

US expat in France has 'reached a critical mass of race experience'

Lily Williams has achieved the dream of a professional athlete's lifetime, winning not one but two Olympic medals, one of them gold, and a world title on the velodrome. But when it comes to road cycling, the US expat living in Marseille is hoping that her four full seasons of racing in Europe with Human Powered Health will finally bring a breakout season in 2026.

The 31-year-old finished second to Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) from the breakaway on stage 2 of the UAE Tour Women last year, but is still looking for her first European victory and feels confident she has finally cracked the code in road racing.

One of those frustrating experiences was the Tokyo Olympics, where the USA went into the team pursuit as World Champions. Williams raced the qualifying, during which the team finished third. However, she was replaced by Megan Jastrab for the first round, during which the team went significantly quicker but still missed out on the gold medal final at the hands of Great Britain. She was also on the bench when the USA beat Canada for the bronze medal.

"Paris was like a redemption project from Tokyo," Williams explained. "I wasn't expecting to win or anything. I just wanted to go through the process and prove to myself that I could be there and could compete at the Olympics.

"And after the Olympics ... I kind of actively discouraged any sort of attention from it, because it was something that for myself and for my own career, and I wanted to keep it that way - I wanted it to be my own private reward with, of course, the people who were there the whole time with me."

Aside from being a good bullet point on a resumé, Williams said the momentum of that victory carried over into the 2025 road season. "It's given me a lot of confidence for moving forward as a professional."

Williams' 2026 season starts with the Mallorca Challenge from January 24-26 followed by the Vuelta CV Feminas (February 8), Setmana Valenciana (February 12-16) and Omloop Nieuwsblad (February 28).

Whether or not she would continue racing on the track was still up in the air, she said.

"I have no definitive plans right now. I would like to keep doing some track racing, and I don't know what that looks like yet. It's not very easy to combine both right now, with all the track racing happening during the biggest part of the road calendar and then Worlds being many months after that. I think the schedule is not great, but we just have to see how things go."

For the 2026 season, Williams and Human Powered Health are hoping that they will have a lot more luck than in 2025, when crashes and illnesses ruled them out of significant results.

"I think we showed in the very first races of the year in Mallorca [a podium and a fourth place] that we are a capable team, and we have capable people here, and our support is amazing.

"We're in the WorldTour, and we belong here. Then, we missed some really important people throughout the season, and that's another part of it, too. We just kept pushing through, and hopefully in 2026, we get rewarded with some good luck."

