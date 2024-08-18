A magical four seconds - Kasia Niewiadoma secures the closest margin of victory in Tour de France history

Niewiadoma holds off long-range attack by Demi Vollering

Canyon//SRAM Racing team's Polish rider Katarzyna Niewiadoma celebrates on the podium wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey after winning the third edition of the Women's Tour de France cycling race and competing in the 8th and last stage of the Women's Tour de France cycling race, a 149.9 km between Le Grand Bornand and the Alpe d'Huez, in L'Alpe d'Huez, south-eastern France, on August 18, 2024. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)
Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram) celebrates on the podium at the 2024 Tour de France Femmes winner (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) collapsed on the pavement in a state of exhaustion and shock atop Alpe d'Huez as she learned that she had won the overall title at the 2024 Tour de France Femmes, beating her nearest rival Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) by just four seconds to secure her first yellow jersey. 

It was a significant moment in cycling that marked the smallest margin of victory in the women's or men's Tour de France history, as Greg Lemond beat Laurent Fignon by eight seconds to win the 1989 Tour de France.

