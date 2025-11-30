'I suffered a lot' - Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado returns to the cyclocross field after injury with an excellent third place in Flamanville

After a persistent knee injury kept the former World Champion out of the sport Alvarado is satisfied with her come back result

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado pictured in action during the women&#039;s race at the Cyclocross World Cup cyclocross event in Flamanville, France, Sunday 30 November 2025, the 2nd stage (out of 12) in the World Cup of the 2025-2026 season.BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga / AFP via Getty Images)
Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Fenix-Deceuninck) finishes third at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Flamanville, November 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado marked her return from a knee injury with a fine third place finish in the second Cyclo-cross World Cup round at Flamanville on Sunday.

The 27-year-old former cyclocross World Champion had unknown ambitions coming into the event after missing almost two months of 'cross racing due to persistent knee problems.

The Fenix-Deceuninck rider was matching the leader’s fastest lap times as she pulled into the podium battle by the midway point, but by then was 21 seconds behind Van Alphen.

French national champion Amandine Fouquenet (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) and Alvarado pulled away from their rivals in the latter stages to battle out second position. On the final lap a confident Alvarado showed her technical ability to pull away from Fouquenet, only for her French opponent to respond with a show of strength, eventually taking second place.

Like her cyclocross rivals, Alvarado also combines her 'cross ambitions with a road programme for Fenix-Deceuninck. This year she placed fourth in the Antwerp Port Epic Ladies, also completing the Vuelta España Femenina and the Tour de Suisse.

Before the start in Flamanville, almost two months later, she said: "I’m good. I had the green light to start here today. It’s very nice to be back and I’m really excited to be back."

When asked if she had missed the racing, Alvarado added: "A bit yes. On one hand no because you know having an injury and knowing that you’re not good enough to race is fine. On the other hand missing all the races is a bit hard, of course."

While the injury has impacted the Dutch rider’s overall ambitions in the two biggest domestic series, she missed four rounds of the Superprestige and three X2O Badkamers Trofee races, the delayed start to this year’s World Cup means she yet have an impact. She only missed last weekend’s opening round in Tábor and she may be able to make up ground on Van Alphen, who now leads the series overall. What's more, several of her rivals missed the round at Flamanville.

After winning the opening round Lucinda Brand decided to miss the French race to spend more time on a training camp. "I won't do all the World Cups, and skip some Superprestige races,” said Brand earlier this season to In De Leiderstrui.

Italian, Sara Casasola (Crelan-Corendon) also missed the second World Cup round of the season after placing runner-up in Tábor. Meanwhile, World Champion,Fem Van Empel (Visma-Lease a Bike) is taking a break from cyclocross racing with her return date uncertain.

