Michael Garrison, Lauren De Crescenzo repeat as winners of Homegrown Gravel

published

Men's race comes down to two-man sprint while De Crescenzo solos for 85 miles in blossoming southern US off-road race

Homegrown Gravel Race sprint finish after 100 miles in elite men's division
Homegrown Gravel Race sprint finish after 100 miles in elite men's division(Image credit: Andrew Hetherington)

Michael Garrison (MGR p/b NICH SpeedClub) narrowly edged Andrew l'Esperance (Forward Racing) on the uphill sprint to win a second time at the 100-mile Homegrown Gravel Adventure in Franklin, Georgia. Lauren De Crescenzo (Factor-The Feed-Castelli-Maxxis-Wahoo-PERC Coffee) rode solo for 85 miles to repeat as the elite women's champion on Saturday.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite women's top 10 in 100-mile Homegrown
PosNameTime
1Lauren De Crescenzo05:28:54
2Liza Ray00:19:39
3Olivia Pantano00:22:07
4Rebecca Lang00:40:23
5Katie Prowell00:40:28
6Ali Lecraw00:44:19
7Kae Takeshita01:01:43
8Grace Wilson01:48:39
9Caitlin Friesen01:48:39
10Maria Doring01:48:40
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite men's top 10 in 100-mile Homegrown
PosNameTime
1Michael Garrison04:53:58
2Andrew l'Esperance00:00:00
3Nathan Surowiec00:00:03
4Andy Scarano00:11:55
5Ian Boswell00:11:56
6Michael Lambert00:12:30
7Ben Kolbie00:13:41
8Ty Magner00:15:18
9Andrew Dillman00:17:02
10PJ Terry00:21:58
Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

