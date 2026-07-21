'It's a bizarre situation' - Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe encounters mixed emotions as Evenepoel soars to second stage win and Lipowitz crashes out

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Team strengthen second place with Belgian star's second straight triumph, but German's abandon leaves him as sole leader

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe&#039;s Remco Evenepoel celebrates after winning stage 16 at the Tour de France
Remco Evenepoel holds his winner's medal in his right hand after stage 16 ceremonies at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

The mood at the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe team bus at the Tour de France on Tuesday evening was a very mixed one indeed, with some excellent news regarding one of their co-leaders jarring sharply against the regrets of losing the other.

For all Remco Evenepoel's triumph was widely predicted, that time-honoured cliché about nothing being certain until the finish line is crossed held as true as ever for the Belgian star. It was equally true for Florian Lipowitz, well inside the top five on all the provisional checkpoints, only to crash in the final part of the 26.1km ITT.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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