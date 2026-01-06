Derek Gee finds place for 2026 at Lidl-Trek after messy Israel-Premier Tech contract termination

Canadian rider joins German team on three-year deal

Derek Gee-West in his new Canadian champion&#039;s Lidl-Trek kit for 2026
Derek Gee-West in his new Canadian champion's Lidl-Trek kit for 2026 (Image credit: Lidl-Trek)

After terminating his contract with Israel-Premier Tech over 'personal beliefs', Derek Gee-West has finally found a team for 2026 and joined Lidl-Trek on a three-year deal.

Gee-West completes Lidl-Trek's roster as their 30th rider and sixth new signing. The Canadian will make up part of their GC core, alongside the likes of fellow new signing for 2026, Juan Ayuso, and Mattias Skjelmose.

"It’s pretty special to be joining Lidl-Trek," said Gee-West. "From the outside, you can already see that this is an organisation operating very close to the gold standard in our sport, and that was something that really appealed to me.

"I’m really looking forward to racing with shared ambitions and multiple options within the team. Lidl-Trek have world-class riders across so many areas of the sport, and being part of a group where we can play different cards in stage races and Grand Tours is something new for me. I’m excited to learn from that, to keep developing as a GC rider, and to see what we can achieve together over the coming years."

Speaking in October, after the team claimed his contract remained valid and questioned Gee-West's decision, sending the case to the UCI's arbitral board, the Canadian revealed he was facing approximately €30 million in a damages claim.

"It is a risk I was – and am still willing – to take, as I was simply unable to continue racing for the team."

