Derek Gee finds place for 2026 at Lidl-Trek after messy Israel-Premier Tech contract termination

After terminating his contract with Israel-Premier Tech over 'personal beliefs', Derek Gee-West has finally found a team for 2026 and joined Lidl-Trek on a three-year deal.

Gee-West completes Lidl-Trek's roster as their 30th rider and sixth new signing. The Canadian will make up part of their GC core, alongside the likes of fellow new signing for 2026, Juan Ayuso, and Mattias Skjelmose.

"It’s pretty special to be joining Lidl-Trek," said Gee-West. "From the outside, you can already see that this is an organisation operating very close to the gold standard in our sport, and that was something that really appealed to me.

"The ambition, the structure, and the depth of talent across the Team are impressive, and it feels like the right environment for the next phase of my career.

"I’m really looking forward to racing with shared ambitions and multiple options within the team. Lidl-Trek have world-class riders across so many areas of the sport, and being part of a group where we can play different cards in stage races and Grand Tours is something new for me. I’m excited to learn from that, to keep developing as a GC rider, and to see what we can achieve together over the coming years."

The Canadian rider ended his contract with Israel-Premier Tech, which was due to run until 2028, before the Vuelta early in August. In an initial statement, he cited how "Certain issues simply made my continuation at the team untenable."

He then clarified further that "it followed an irreparable relationship with the team principal, as well as serious concerns related to racing for the team, both from a safety and personal-belief standpoint that weighed heavily on my conscience."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Israel-Premier Tech were the subject of several protests throughout the 2025 season, as Israel's armed conflict in Gaza continued. But they reached their peak during the Vuelta, where several stages were modified, and the finale in Madrid was cancelled as pro-Palestine protesters dramatically heightened their challenge to the team's participation.

Speaking in October, after the team claimed his contract remained valid and questioned Gee-West's decision, sending the case to the UCI's arbitral board, the Canadian revealed he was facing approximately €30 million in a damages claim.

Gee-West said not having a confirmed place for 2026 was a risk worth taking when it came to his decision, stressing how money had nothing to do with his termination, and how the way things played out legally only vindicated his actions.

"Leaving has meant the risk of having no team or protection if I get injured without a contract," he said.

"It is a risk I was – and am still willing – to take, as I was simply unable to continue racing for the team."

With his signing to the German super-team now confirmed, it would suggest a resolution of some sort was reached between the rider and his former team, who have now rebranded away from their Israeli identity as NSN Cycling Team after an acquisition by NSN and Stoneweg.

In Gee-West, Lidl-Trek have secured one of the fastest developing stars of the sport. The 28-year-old Canadian has improved his consistency during 2025 with a top-four GC finish in all four stage races he competed in and victory in the Canadian National Championships road race, his final appearance in a competitive event before the contract termination saga began.

"Bringing Derek on board is a big boost for us," said Luca Guercilena, Lidl-Trek General Manager.

"Over the last three years, he has shown an incredibly high level in stage races, and we’re sure we haven’t even seen his limit yet. Derek will have the full support of our performance resources to fully realise his potential. As a team, we have big goals across the entire season, and recruiting Derek brings us one step closer to achieving them."