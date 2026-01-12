'I want to try and do the GC at the Giro' - Max Poole ready to fill Picnic-PostNL's Grand Tour void after Oscar Onley's transfer to Ineos

22-year-old Briton hoping for a 'clean run' after two seasons of injury and setbacks

SESTRIERE - VIALATTEA, ITALY - MAY 31: Max Poole of Great Britain and Team Picnic PostNL crosses the finish line during the 108th Giro d&#039;Italia 2025, Stage 20 a 205.3km stage from Verres to Sestriere - Vialattea 2036m / #UCIWT / on May 31, 2025 in Sestriere - Vialattea, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Max Poole went deep to finish the Colle delle Finestre stage at the 2025 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Picnic-PostNL are hoping Max Poole can step up and fill the gap left by Oscar Onley's transfer to Ineos Grenadiers, with the 22-year-old Briton keen to finally prove his Grand Tour talents at the 2026 Giro d'Italia.

Onley had a nearly perfect summer in 2025, finishing third at the Tour de Suisse and fourth overall at the Tour de France. His results sparked interest from a number of teams, with Ineos Grenadiers eventually raising their offer to a reported €6 million, enough to convince Picnic-PostNL to let him leave.

He made his Grand Tour debut at the 2023 Vuelta a España, was seventh overall at the 2024 UAE Tour, and then recovered from a nasty crash at Tirreno-Adriatico to take second at the Vuelta a Burgos, just five seconds behind winner Sepp Kuss.

'I want to try and do the GC at the 2026 Giro'

TIRANA, ALBANIA - MAY 10: Max Poole of Great Britain and Team Picnic PostNL competes during the 108th Giro d&amp;amp;apos;Italia 2025, Stage 2 a 13.7km individual time trial stage from Tirana to Tirana / #UCIWT / on May 10, 2025 in Tirana, Albania. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Max Poole in action at the 2025 Giro d'Italia time trial (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Epstein-Barr virus gave Poole time to reflect on 2025 and his future goals. The 2025 Giro d'Italia confirmed that he has the potential talent to be a Grand Tour rider.

"I feel good, I'm doing well," Poole said of his winter. "I just did absolutely nothing when I had the virus, but now it's going well.

"I had a lot of time off due to the virus, so I could look back over my career. I think there's a lot more that I can get out of myself with help from the team. I think if we just do everything right and have a good run with no problems, then we can have a good year."

There is no reason why Poole can't enjoy the Grand Tour career acceleration that Onley did in 2024 and 2025.

"I want to try and do the GC at the 2026 Giro," he confirmed. "I think it worked last year. I was 11th overall, even with a couple of shockers," he explained, providing the vital context.

"I had a puncture on the Strade Bianche stage and lost five minutes. Then on stage 19, I cracked and lost a lot of time. It was a pity because I bounced back and was the second-best GC rider over the Colle delle Finestre on stage 20.

"I think I was at 85% after my fractured collarbone and disrupted Giro build-up. So there's a lot to clean up and improve on."

Poole is quietly spoken but clearly ambitious and believes in his Grand Tour abilities. With Onley moving to Ineos, Poole is the leader and protected rider at PicNic-PostNL, the team hoping he will perform well and score vital UCI ranking points.

"In reality, I was good enough for perhaps fifth in the Giro, and that was with bad preparation," Poole said, using his 2025 Giro as a guide to his expectations.

"This year, I hope to have a clean run, not chase anything and not have to worry about trying to cram in my training and build-up.

"There's definitely a lot more I can get out of myself, and obviously, I'll take responsibility for that. I'll also push the team around me and challenge them to also step up. It's about just keeping myself healthy and having a good one."

