'Why can't I one day be there fighting for the rainbow jersey?' - Paul Magnier has the confidence to be Soudal-QuickStep's next big thing

21-year-old French rider names Mathieu van der Poel as his role model and refutes that Tim Merlier is a sprinting rival

CALPE, SPAIN - JANUARY 08: Paul Magnier of France during the Team Soudal Quick-Step 2026, Media Day on January 08, 2026 in Calpe, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Paul Magnier speaks at the Soudal-Quickstep team camp in Calpe, Spain (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paul Magnier is a rider of many talents; he has a fast sprint, loves to win, and has the innate bike skills for the cobbled Classics, so it’s no surprise he names Mathieu van der Poel as an inspiration.

The Frenchman is still only 21 and has a lot to learn, but his enthusiasm and ambition are contagious. It was fascinating to witness him at the Soudal-QuickStep team presentation in Calpe, Spain.

