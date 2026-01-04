'We finally managed to have a good winter' – Lidl-Trek optimistic for Tao Geoghegan Hart's 2026 season

News
By published

British rider has battled bad luck and illnesses in first two seasons with US team, starts 2026 at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

NEUHAUSEN AM RHEINFALL, SWITZERLAND - JUNE 20: (L-R) Quinn Simmons of United States and Tao Geoghegan Hart of Great Britain and Team Lidl - Trek compete in the chase group during the 88th Tour de Suisse 2025, Stage 6 a 186.7km stage from Chur to Neuhausen am Rheinfall / #UCIWT / on June 20, 2025 in Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Switzerland. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Tao Geoghegan Hart in action at the 2025 Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tao Geoghegan Hart's first two years at Lidl-Trek haven't gone to plan, with various illnesses and injuries causing the British rider setback after setback during the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

2024 and 2025 saw the British racer suffer ailments at inopportune times, including a chest infection, stomach illness, a bout of COVID-19, and a fractured rib. These have left him unable to hit his previous best levels, with his most recent victory coming at the 2023 Tour of the Alps, a month before he fractured his hip at the Giro d'Italia.

TOPICS
Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.