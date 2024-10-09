'He made every part of the team better' - Visma-Lease a Bike move on after departure of Grand Tour mastermind

By
published

Merijn Zeeman leaves Dutch team after 12 years, 420 victories and rebuilding a winning culture out of an 'unsafe work environment'

Zeeman (far left in photo) and Plugge celebrate winning all three Grand Tours in 2023 together with Vingegaard, Kuss and Roglič
Zeeman (far left in photo) and Plugge celebrate winning all three Grand Tours in 2023 together with Vingegaard, Kuss and Roglič (Image credit: Team Visma | Lease a Bike)

September 30 marked the end of an era at Visma-Lease a Bike as sportive director and Grand Tour mastermind Merijn Zeeman had his final day with the squad after 12 years, 420 victories and a complete rebuild of the Dutch outfit into one of cycling's super teams.

Both riders and staff have described his departure as a huge loss for the team going forward after he cultivated a culture of success alongside team boss Richard Plugge and head coach Grischa Niermann, with the Dutchman moving on to the football world as general manager of his home club AZ Alkmaar.

News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.