Tour de France stage wins? No, the world's top sprinter names a second place as his best result of 2025

'I'll never say something like that about myself' Tim Merlier says of his dazzling 2025 campaign

Quick-Step&#039;s Belgian team rider Tim Merlier and Lidl-Trek&#039;s Italian team rider Jonathan Milan cycle to the finish of the men&#039;s elite one day 250.3 Km (155 miles) cycling race &#039;Gent-Wevelgem - In Flanders Fields&#039; from Ieper to Wevelgem on March 30, 2025. (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT (Photo by JASPER JACOBS/Belga/AFP via Getty Images)
Tim Merlier enjoyed several big sprint battles with Jonathan Milan during the 2025 season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tim Merlier may have racked up 16 sprint wins in 2025, taking the title of Cyclingnews' top sprinter of the year in the process, but the Belgian has named an unexpected result as his best of the season just gone.

The 33-year-old, who won two stages of the Tour de France and Scheldeprijs last season, told former racer Jan Bakelants that his second place at Classic Gent-Wevelgem was his top result of the year.

"It was a reckoning with doubts that had lingered until then – whether Gent-Wevelgem was truly for a pure sprinter like me against all those Classics specialists. Look, four days after my crash in the Classic Brugge-De Panne, I actually considered withdrawing.

Merlier's result, ahead of Jonathan Milan and Biniam Girmay but 49 seconds down on solo winner Mads Pedersen, was one of 20 podium spots scored during the 2025 season, a massive percentage of which – 80 – were wins.

As well as two Tour wins, in Dunkerque and Châteauroux ahead of Milan, Merlier also won six other times at WorldTour level, taking two stages apiece at the UAE Tour, Paris-Nice, and the Renewi Tour. He remained modest, however, saying that he's not labelling himself as the best sprinter in the world.

"There are about six sprint chances on paper, but I'll have to see if it actually turns into that many. Just like this year, we're in for a really tough edition – especially that final week and that penultimate stage!" Merlier said.

He hasn't yet raced the Vuelta a España during his career, but competing the 'Grand Tour set' is also on his mind, even if combining two Grand Tours in one season is a challenging proposition, he said.

