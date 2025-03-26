Four crashes spoil sprinters' hopes in 'really dangerous final' of Classic Brugge-De Panne

published

Tim Merlier suffers knee injury, dozen of riders scraped up in series of wrecks, Organiser vows to examine route

Belgium&#039;s Edward Theuns of Lidl-Trek is seen after falling down during the &#039;Classic Brugge-De Panne&#039;
Edward Theuns (Lidl-Trek) was one of a number of riders scraped up in crashes during the finale of Brugge-De Panne (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Classic Brugge-De Panne was disrupted by a shocking series of crashes inside the final five kilometres, injuring numerous riders including pre-race favourite, European champion Tim Merlier (Soudal-Quickstep).

Merlier's team blamed the wrecks on the lack of wind to break up a peloton filled with the sport's top sprinters and nearly every team in the fight in addition to narrow, twisting roads before the finish line in De Panne.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

