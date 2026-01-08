Tom Pidcock's Pinarello-Q36.5 team reveal bold new navy and gold race kit and bikes for 2026
Italian clothing company shows off latest jersey design for Swiss ProTeam
Swiss ProTeam Pinarello-Q36.5 have revealed their new navy and gold race kit and the matching bikes from the iconic Italian brand to go with it for the 2026 season.
The striking colours will be donned by top star and Vuelta a España podium finisher, Tom Pidcock, who showed off the new release on Thursday, and the team's large contingent of new signings.
One of those new riders featured in the kit release was another Briton, Fred Wright, with him and three others sporting the new design on Q36.5's Gregarius Jersey and Dottore PRO Bib Shorts.
"The new, 2026, Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team jersey design evolves the visual language we began developing last season to reflect the Italian values of premium, daring, design that we share with Pinarello," said Q36.5 founder Luigi Bergamo in the announcement.
"The result is a kit that allows our riders to feel, from the very first moment they pull on the kit, that they are part of something special and unique: the only team in the Professional peloton founded and powered by Italian technical partners. We can’t wait to see this jersey (and our iconic Dottore bib shorts!) racing sharp at the front of the bunch."
Pidcock and several teammates have headed to Chile for an alternate altitude training camp, so it could be some time before he's seen racing in the navy and gold, though his coach Kurt Bogaerts has pointed to a possible starting point at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on February 28.
Despite finishing as one of the top three ProTeams in 2025 and earning themselves invites to all WorldTour events for this season, Pinarello-Q36.5 aren't on the start list for the upcoming Tour Down Under, so the first in-race appearance will likely come at the AlUla Tour, starting on January 27.
