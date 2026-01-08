Tom Pidcock's Pinarello-Q36.5 team reveal bold new navy and gold race kit and bikes for 2026

News
published

Italian clothing company shows off latest jersey design for Swiss ProTeam

Tom Pidcock
(Image credit: Ross Bell / Pinarello-Q36.5)

Swiss ProTeam Pinarello-Q36.5 have revealed their new navy and gold race kit and the matching bikes from the iconic Italian brand to go with it for the 2026 season.

The striking colours will be donned by top star and Vuelta a España podium finisher, Tom Pidcock, who showed off the new release on Thursday, and the team's large contingent of new signings.

"The result is a kit that allows our riders to feel, from the very first moment they pull on the kit, that they are part of something special and unique: the only team in the Professional peloton founded and powered by Italian technical partners. We can’t wait to see this jersey (and our iconic Dottore bib shorts!) racing sharp at the front of the bunch."

Image 1 of 3
Pinarello-Q36.5 new kit for 2026
(Image credit: Ross Bell / Pinarello-Q36.5)
James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

