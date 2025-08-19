'We can offer him the final step to win again' – Fred Wright joins Q36.5 to boost Classics squad and chase personal success

Great Britain's Fred Wright will race for Q36.5 in 2026, joining forces with compatriot Tom Pidcock to target the Classics and try to land a major victory that has often eluded him.

Wright will join Q36.5 on a three-year contract after six years with Bahrain Victorious.

Q36.5 announced the signing of Eddie Dunbar on Monday, after Rory Townsend gave the team their first major WorldTour win at the ADAC Cyclassics in Hamburg, Germany on Sunday.

"I have been part of [Bahrain Victorious] for my entire career so far and without discrediting them and all the opportunities I had here, it’s time for a new environment after six years," Wright said as Q36.5 announced his signing for 2026.

"Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team feels like a good fit for me. I have known Tom [Pidcock] and Mark [Donovan] for a while and it feels like the group they are building for the future is familiar already."

The 26-year-old Londoner's only victory since turning pro is the 2023 British national title, but he has a number of placings in major Classics and has gone close to winning stages in the Tour de France.

"That memory is up there with the best," Wright said of his British title.

"There have been more moments and memories I cherish that didn’t result in wins. I do want to win again, naturally, and feel like a new environment with a fresh focus, new ideas and new people will help me achieve that goal. There are opportunities for me in many races and after having done more or less the same race schedule for years, I am looking forward to discovering new races too.

"I am here to help build the team but they are on a great trajectory already. The ambition is there and they will keep growing."

His consistency means Wright often scores UCI ranking points, which will be vital to help Q36.5 secure invitations to major WorldTour races and the Grand Tours.

Wright began racing on the track at Herne Hill but soon fell in love with the Classics and road racing. He turned professional when just 20 with Bahrain-McLaren and rode the Vuelta a España, during the season disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Back then I didn’t realise I would be part of those races because road cycling is not the most logical choice for a kid in south London. Later on, I never could imagine a pro road career because my future plans were on the track with the aim of qualifying for the Olympic team pursuit. When my coach said I had what it takes to be pro, I was unsure at first but the coin flipped and I set my sights on road cycling.”

The Q36.5 team is sponsored by the Italian clothing grand Q36.5, with support from team owner and former mining and finance billionaire Ivan Glasenberg. He also controls the Pinarello bike brand and has helped secure sponsorship from UBS bank, Scott and Breitling watches.

Team manager Doug Ryder is carefully building the team for the long-term future after signing Pidcock for 2025 after the Briton's divorce from Ineos Grenadiers.

Wright is the latest signing as part of that project, and will allow Pidcock to focus on specific targets rather than constantly lead Q36.5 throughout the season.

"When we were looking for riders to strengthen the Classics team, he was quickly on our radar," Ryder said of Wright.

"He turned pro young and is still only 26, so I am really looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together in the next three years.

"Fred is an intelligent rider. He reads the races well and is very versatile. He has already achieved top tens in Monuments like Milan-San Remo, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, and adding a focused Classics block to his season will be a big objective for us together.

"He was close to wins in the Tour de France and Vuelta a España already, and I feel we can offer him the final step to win again."

