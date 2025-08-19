'We can offer him the final step to win again' – Fred Wright joins Q36.5 to boost Classics squad and chase personal success

By published

Brit signs three-year deal with ProTeam for 2026 onwards, joining compatriot Tom Pidcock

Bahrain - Victorious team&#039;s British rider Fred Wright cycles in a breakaway during the 11th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 156.8 km starting and finishing in Toulouse, southwestern France, on July 16, 2025. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP)
Wright will race for Q36.5 in 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Great Britain's Fred Wright will race for Q36.5 in 2026, joining forces with compatriot Tom Pidcock to target the Classics and try to land a major victory that has often eluded him.

Wright will join Q36.5 on a three-year contract after six years with Bahrain Victorious.

"I have been part of [Bahrain Victorious] for my entire career so far and without discrediting them and all the opportunities I had here, it’s time for a new environment after six years," Wright said as Q36.5 announced his signing for 2026.

"There have been more moments and memories I cherish that didn’t result in wins. I do want to win again, naturally, and feel like a new environment with a fresh focus, new ideas and new people will help me achieve that goal. There are opportunities for me in many races and after having done more or less the same race schedule for years, I am looking forward to discovering new races too.

Wright began racing on the track at Herne Hill but soon fell in love with the Classics and road racing. He turned professional when just 20 with Bahrain-McLaren and rode the Vuelta a España, during the season disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Back then I didn’t realise I would be part of those races because road cycling is not the most logical choice for a kid in south London. Later on, I never could imagine a pro road career because my future plans were on the track with the aim of qualifying for the Olympic team pursuit. When my coach said I had what it takes to be pro, I was unsure at first but the coin flipped and I set my sights on road cycling.”

"He was close to wins in the Tour de France and Vuelta a España already, and I feel we can offer him the final step to win again."

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.