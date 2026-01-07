'Tom was the driving force behind it' – Pidcock and Pinarello-Q36.5 teammates head to Chile for January altitude training camp

Summer weather in southern hemisphere key to unusual location for early season camp

Tom Pidcock during the 2025 Tre Valli Varesine in Italy, one of his last races last year (Image credit: Getty Images)

If Tom Pidcock and part of the Pinarello-Q36.5 squad catch a glimpse of the Canary Islands and the famous mountain of Teide this January, it'll only be from their plane window on route to South America, as the British star is taking the unusual option of heading to Chile for his early-season altitude training camp.

In an interview with Nieuwsblad, Head of Performance Kurt Bogaerts confirmed the plans, saying that "At this time of year, you need to be able to go on a training camp somewhere with a good climate for training, so you don't have to constantly improvise."

Pidcock will probably then tackle Strade Bianche, where he finished second last year behind Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), then head for Milan-Sanremo before moving on to the Ardennes Classics.

