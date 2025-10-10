Sprint star Elia Viviani announces his retirement at end of season

By published

Olympic gold medallist and Grand Tour stage winner hangs up wheels after 17-year pro career

Elia Viviani during his last Grand Tour, the 2025 Vuelta a España
Elia Viviani during his last Grand Tour, the 2025 Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

Top sprinter Elia Viviani, 36, has confirmed that he will end his hugely successful career at the end of the season, with the Giro del Veneto on October 15 the Italian's last race on the road, followed by a final participation in a Track World Championships in Chile from October 22-26.

A day after Arnaud Démare (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) announced he was retiring – and in the same season that Caleb Ewan also quit – Viviani is the latest in a series of established top-flight sprinters who will no longer be part of the peloton in 2026.

One of the most versatile sprinters out there, Viviani has taken three Olympic track medals: gold in the Omnium in Rio 2016, bronze in the same event in Tokyo in 2021 – where he was also flagbearer for Italy alongside sports shooter Jessica Rossi – and silver in the Madison with Simone Consonni in Paris 2024. He has also captured multiple World and European Championships track titles and podium finishes.

Viviani said that the upcoming merger of Lotto – with whom he was a last-minute signing for 2025 – and Intermarché-Wanty in 2026 was one of several reasons why he opted to hang up his wheels at the end of the year.

"I know I'm still at a good level, which is why I want to end at the World Championships – maybe even chasing that rainbow jersey.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.