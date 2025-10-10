Sprint star Elia Viviani announces his retirement at end of season

Top sprinter Elia Viviani, 36, has confirmed that he will end his hugely successful career at the end of the season, with the Giro del Veneto on October 15 the Italian's last race on the road, followed by a final participation in a Track World Championships in Chile from October 22-26.

A day after Arnaud Démare (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) announced he was retiring – and in the same season that Caleb Ewan also quit – Viviani is the latest in a series of established top-flight sprinters who will no longer be part of the peloton in 2026.

One of the most versatile sprinters out there, Viviani has taken three Olympic track medals: gold in the Omnium in Rio 2016, bronze in the same event in Tokyo in 2021 – where he was also flagbearer for Italy alongside sports shooter Jessica Rossi – and silver in the Madison with Simone Consonni in Paris 2024. He has also captured multiple World and European Championships track titles and podium finishes.

As a road racer, after turning pro in 2010 with Liguigas-Domo, Viviani has taken 90 victories to date. Riding for teams including QuickStep, Cofidis and Sky, he captured stage wins in all three Grand Tours, National and European titles and the Bretagne Classic.

He is also the record-holder of the Hamburg Cyclassics with three victories, while his most recent win was a stage in the Tour of Turkey this May with his current team, Lotto.

Viviani said that the upcoming merger of Lotto – with whom he was a last-minute signing for 2025 – and Intermarché-Wanty in 2026 was one of several reasons why he opted to hang up his wheels at the end of the year.

"I started this final season wanting to prove something," Viviani said in a team press release.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I wanted to be the one to decide when to stop, even though many people asked me over the past months if I was ready to retire. The merger of my team, Lotto, with another squad, convinced me that this would be my final year.

"I know I'm still at a good level, which is why I want to end at the World Championships – maybe even chasing that rainbow jersey.

"[But] you know it's time to let go when you're not as competitive as before, or when everything has to be perfect just to keep up, when once it came naturally."

Viviani said he was delighted that he would be able to end his road career in his native region of Veneto, where he began riding a bike aged eight.

"Everything aligned perfectly this year," he said. "With the Giro del Veneto finishing in Verona, I thought this would be the perfect moment to ride my last road race: in my hometown, surrounded by fans, friends, and family."