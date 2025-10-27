'I can't imagine a better way to end my career' - Elia Viviani signs off with final track world title

Italian wins Elimination race in emotional 'last dance' after 15-year career

SANTIAGO, CHILE - OCTOBER 26: Elia Viviani of Italy celebrates after winning in Men Elimination Race during 2025 UCI Track World Championships at Velodromo de Peñalolén on October 26, 2025 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images)
Elia Viviani ended his career with a third world title in the Elimination Race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elia Viviani ended his racing career with an emotional victory and a final rainbow jersey in the Elimination race at the Track World Championships in Chile.

The 36-year-old Italian will ride the Bremen and Ghent Six Days but the track worlds effectively brought down the curtain on a successful and inspiring 15-year professional career.

Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

