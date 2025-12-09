Pan-American victory 'made the decision easier' for Andrew Strohmeyer to miss US Cyclocross Nationals and focus on World Cups

Andrew Strohmeyer (CXD Trek Bikes) will make his 15th cyclocross start of the season this Sunday, but it will be on the famous slippery slopes around the Citadel of Namur for a Belgian World Cup and not on the groomed, rolling trails in Fayetteville, Arkansas for US Cyclocross Nationals to defend his elite men's title.

"I haven't missed nationals in a long time. It's usually one of the big goals of the season. My big goal at the start of this year was results in Europe, to be able to race for a team here in Europe and get paid to race like all these other European riders," the 23-year-old told Cyclingnews from his base in Sittard, Netherlands, at the European base for USA Cycling. "So I'll race 10 of 11 races in the World Cups, which is definitely a first for me."

Before hitting the ground in Hamme, Belgium for a round in the X2O Trofee series in mid-November, Strohmeyer finished on the podium in all 12 North American 'cross races in which he started, including seven wins and the overall title in the Trek US Cyclocross Series. At World Cup Tabor, he had his best career result in a World Cup to date, just 50 seconds behind winner Thibau Nys (Baloise-Glowi Lions) in 12th position.

"I made the decision before the season started, and my 'first race', which I fully prepped for, to have the best race as possible, was Pan-American Championships. The first part of the season was about maintaining points and continuing to build fitness throughout all the races [in the US]. Last year, I came into the season really, really fast and felt great, and then got to Europe trying to hold on," Strohmeyer admitted.

"Unfortunately, our nationals come at a really bad time for people trying to race in Europe, ever since they moved back to December, and it overlaps with a World Cup every year. Winning Pan Ams made the decision a bit easier."

Strohmeyer has a collection of three cyclocross national jerseys spanning milestone years as a junior, under-23, and then elite rider. He had won the Pan Am title in 2019 as a junior, but this year the elite victory came on home turf in Washington, D.C. In the hierarchy of cycling achievements, the Pan Am jersey eclipses the national jersey, so Strohmeyer confirmed his decision accordingly, "even if I did go home and win the national champs jersey again, I wouldn't be able to show the jersey off".

Strohmeyer said his interest in cyclocross started when he was very young, going to races in the mid-Atlantic region of the US to watch his father compete. He joined the regional team, CXD Trek Bikes, in the second year of the programme in 2019 and has been happy with a team close to his Maryland roots as they provide a "relaxed" atmosphere, but not a big payday.

"Everyone is super supportive. They want to see the riders progress as much as possible and reach the highest level they can. It allows me the flexibility to go and find my own sponsors, like First Endurance and Vittoria Tires."

At this Sunday's World Cup in Namur, Strohmeyer will be easy to spot in the Pan Am jersey, one of five US riders in the fray of 63 elite starters. He will be joined by a trio of U23s looking for experience - Carden King, Finn Westover, Nikolas Milanovic - and 29-year-old Frederick Junge. His CXD teammate Lidia Cusack, who won the women's junior 'cross national title last year, will be the only US woman in the elite race.

"Namur is a race I haven't done since 2022. I think it's my favorite course. I haven't gotten to do it for so long, because it always falls on the same weekend as nationals. It's closer to a mountain bike course than it is a cyclocross course," he said.

"The elevation change is pretty ridiculous, what really defines the race. These really steep chutes and drops that you take with a lot of rocks and roots on the big hill. Then it's a long climb all the way back to the top. I'm probably the smallest of the riders out there, so anytime we're going uphill, I get an advantage. So I'm looking forward to being able to put that to use this weekend."

It's not all about his pursuit of top results and a paid position on a pro cyclocross team that consumes Strohmeyer. Even though he is just beyond the under-23 years, he was aware that he could inspire a younger generation of athletes to crave a devotion to cyclocross. For three years, he has served as a coach for the US-based EuroCrossAcademy in Vermont.

"It helps that all the World Cups are televised, and it helps get my name out there. Every Sunday morning they can wake up, grab a cup of coffee, watch an American on TV competing against the best in the world. And hopefully that'll kind of spark more interest in cyclocross in the US, and kind of get people excited about it again, and really wanting to come out and race," he added.

"I see big, big improvements every year, and slowly I'm getting closer and closer to the top. That's the motivation for me, to keep pushing, just get there for myself and show everyone else what's possible."