Pan-American victory 'made the decision easier' for Andrew Strohmeyer to miss US Cyclocross Nationals and focus on World Cups

News
By published

Three-time US 'cross titlist targets full season in Europe to land paid contract with a new team and 'spark more interest in cyclocross in the US'

Andrew Strohmeyer celebrates Pan-Am victory for elite men
Andrew Strohmeyer won the elite men's Pan American Cyclocross title wearing his US national champion's jersey (Image credit: Sam Brummitt)

Andrew Strohmeyer (CXD Trek Bikes) will make his 15th cyclocross start of the season this Sunday, but it will be on the famous slippery slopes around the Citadel of Namur for a Belgian World Cup and not on the groomed, rolling trails in Fayetteville, Arkansas for US Cyclocross Nationals to defend his elite men's title.

"I haven't missed nationals in a long time. It's usually one of the big goals of the season. My big goal at the start of this year was results in Europe, to be able to race for a team here in Europe and get paid to race like all these other European riders," the 23-year-old told Cyclingnews from his base in Sittard, Netherlands, at the European base for USA Cycling. "So I'll race 10 of 11 races in the World Cups, which is definitely a first for me."

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.