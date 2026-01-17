'Nervous and chaotic' - Josie Nelson powers through hectic sprint finale for podium finish in opening Tour Down Under stage

First race for several riders with Picnic-PostNL no obstacle for strong collective performance and second place for Nelson

Neither a 'super-hectic' finish nor racing with new teammates could stop Josie Nelson from claiming a notable second place in the opening stage of the Santos Tour Down Under.

Despite some crashes in the closing kilometres, the team were able to move into position on the righthand side of the road, from where Nelson claimed the runner's-up spot behind Ally Wollaston (FDJ United-Suez).

"We were excited to get started racing here in Australia and today’s finish suited me well with it being an uphill sprint," Nelson said in a team press release.

"There’s some new girls here in the team so it’s our first race together but we worked well and everyone did their jobs well."

"It was super hectic in the final and we only caught the solo rider about 300m left. I got a bit boxed in there, so opened up my sprint a bit late but was picking riders off in the last 150 metres so it’s a shame the sprint wasn’t slightly longer."

"Regardless, it was a super strong start to the race for the team and I’m looking forward to the following stages.”

