Exact Cross Mol: Mathieu van der Poel conquers snowy conditions to take another victory after Wout van Aert crashes heavily

World champion Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) conquered heavy snow and an early crash to solo to his eighth win of the season at Exact Cross Mol, after Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) crashed out of a tense battle between the two.

Van der Poel went away solo early on in the nine-lap race, but his own crash on lap four saw Van Aert able to catch him, and the pair spent two laps together. However, in the slippery, snowy conditions, Van Aert then crashed on the paved section while on the wheel of Van der Poel. He soon pulled out of the race with a bleeding knee and more bad luck this cyclo-cross season.

Toon Aerts (Charles Liègeois-Deschacht) took second with Felipe Orts (Ridley Racing Team) taking third some way down on Van der Poel, both also facing difficulties in the treacherous conditions.

Toon Aerts, Mathieu van der Poel and Felipe Orts on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I'm getting warm again, but it was really, really cold," Van der Poel said in a brief post-race interview, before being asked if he and Van Aert could have stayed together if not for the crash.

"He looked quite strong, so it's difficult to say of course, but we will never know," he said.

The men's race started in a brief respite from the snow, but flakes began to fall pretty soon after they started, adding more to the covering of white that was obscuring the best lines and making the tarmac wet, as well as making for very cold conditions.

The snow fell heavily in Mol (Image credit: Getty Images)

Van der Poel, Van Aert, Aerts and Orts emerged as leaders as early as the first lap, with Van Aert in particular really attacking the race early on. However, his efforts initially couldn't stand up to Van der Poel's strength, with the world champion pushing away on just the third lap of nine.

It was on the fourth lap that Van der Poel slid out on a corner and crashed, struggling with cold hands. He was up and riding again quickly, but it had clearly slowed him – he shed around 15 seconds – and Van Aert rejoined his wheel as the pair started the fifth lap.

It didn't take long for Van Aert to take over in the front, attempting to apply pressure to Van der Poel, but the pair stuck together as the snow got heavier. But the Dutchman moved in front at the start of the seventh lap, and a wobble from Van der Poel forced Van Aert to brake and crash on a slippery corner, and watch the world champion ride away from him once more.

Hitting his knee hard, Van Aert soon had blood running down his leg, and pulled into the pits to change bikes, but couldn't get back on his bike, and eventually pulled out, hobbling away from the race. After a rollercoaster race, Van der Poel soloed to yet another victory.

Results