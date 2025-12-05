'It’s been an amazing journey so far, but it’s not over yet' – Michał Kwiatkowski among five key riders extending with Ineos Grenadiers

Kwiatkowski was still winning races as recently as February of this year at the Clásica Jaén

As the 2026 season approaches, Ineos Grenadiers have announced several key contract extensions, including former World Champion Michał Kwiatkowski and the only remaining rider from the original 2010 Team Sky squad, Ben Swift.

The Polish rider will ride in the British team's colours for at least another three years, while Swift has signed on for one more season. Also announced on Friday were deals with Lucas Hamilton, for two years, and Kim Heiduk and Brandon Riveri on new one-year deals.

This takes the team's roster total up to 27 for 2026, the UCI WorldTour minimum roster size. Ineos have room for three more signings to be made before reaching the maximum limit of 30 (or 29 if the team doesn't sign any more neo-pros).

The team will all operate under the new director of Racing and former racing teammate, Geraint Thomas, after he made the jump from retirement to management earlier this month.

"It’s brilliant to have these five lads continue with us. They all bring something a bit different, and they’ll be key to what we want to do next season," said Thomas on the team's website.

Kwiatkowski, now 35, has long been a loyal domestique at the British team, but is still winning races into his 11th year at Ineos, having triumphed at the gravel one-day Clasicá Jaén last February.

"With Kwiato, he’s been part of the biggest victories in the team both on a personal level and also in a supporting role, so keeping him involved and having his experience in the rider group is hugely beneficial," added the Welshman.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"It feels natural to stay. I’m not here to stay in my comfort zone, I’m here because this is where I push myself every day," said Kwiatkowski. "It’s been an amazing journey so far, but it’s not over yet.

"This team has been my home for so many years, and I still feel the same hunger and motivation every time I pin on a number."

Ben Swift's best years as a versatile sprinter who finished second at Milan-San Remo may be behind him. However, he still proves vital to the team's values and offers a wealth of experience – both in race and as a professional – that can be vital in the development of Ineos' young stars.

A long-term close friend and teammate of Thomas', it's no surprise to see the new director of racing keep his trust in the Brit, who racked up 76 racedays in 2025 across the Classics and several one-week WorldTour races.

"Then there’s Swifty. He’s the elder statesman now, but last season he proved exactly why experience counts," said Thomas.

"He did a bit of everything, across loads of races, and every single time he was just rock solid. Swifty sets the tone for the younger lads coming through and will play a big part in helping them get to know what bike racing is all about."

After their worst-ever season in 2024, Ineos Grenadiers bounced back significantly in 2025, doubling their all-time low win tally of 14 to 28. They're still a long way off from their previous world-beating best from the 2010s, however, which Thomas and Dave Brailsford will be trying to rectify in 2026 and the coming seasons as they hope to win the Tour de France again.

In pursuit of that, they've signed Tour de France seventh-place finisher Kévin Vauquelin, and they still have GC hopes for 2019 Tour winner Egan Bernal. Riders such as Swift and Kwiatkowski remain key to the team's future, however.

"I still love the racing, the camaraderie and the purpose we all share. It’s a privilege to help guide the younger riders and play my part in the next chapter of the Grenadiers," said Swift.

"Our team is on a real upward trajectory, and I am looking forward to playing a role in that progression. I can’t wait to kick off the 2026 season and to get racing."