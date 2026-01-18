UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup Benidorm: Mathieu van der Poel devastates opposition with stunning solo long-distance attack

World Champion drops crumbling field on first lap of eight and stays away to finish

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Cyclo-cross World Champion Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) continued his utter dominance in the World Cup in Benidorm, soloing from the first lap to the finish to extend his lead in the series.

Thibau Nys (Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureau Lions) out-paced Spanish champion Felipe Orts (Ridley) to claim second.

