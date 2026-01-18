UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup Benidorm: Mathieu van der Poel devastates opposition with stunning solo long-distance attack

Cyclo-cross World Champion Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) continued his utter dominance in the World Cup in Benidorm, soloing from the first lap to the finish to extend his lead in the series.

Thibau Nys (Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureau Lions) out-paced Spanish champion Felipe Orts (Ridley) to claim second.

Van der Poel hadn't even confirmed his participation in the race until earlier in the week, but showed he was more than ready to resume his winning ways and extend his streak to 21 races.

The Dutchman's last defeat came in a hot, dusty Benidorm World Cup in 2024, two full years ago, and were it not for that one off day, his streak would have been 34 victories in a row.

Despite the predictable outcome, the Spanish crowds thrilled to the sight of their national champion Orts battling for the podium.

After a tough start, Orts profited from a lull in the pace to attack halfway through the race, drawing Nys out and teaming up in pursuit of Van der Poel.

A mistake on the final lap saw Orts lose touch with Nys but by then, they had opened up more than enough time on the nearest chasers to be assured podium time.

Results

