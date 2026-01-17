'The urge to race was simply too great' - Mathieu van der Poel finally opts to take part in Benidorm World Cup

Last-minute decision reverses announcement of non-participation in sole Spanish round of series earlier this week

Just two days after he'd said that he was sacrificing his participation in the Benidorm round of the World Cup on Sunday to focus on endurance training, Mathieu van der Poel has made a dramatic last-minute announcement that he will, in fact, be taking part.

An Alpecin-Premier Tech announcement via social media said that "After a strong week of training, the urge to race was simply too great," and Van der Poel will be taking part in the sole Spanish race in the World Cup cyclo-cross series.

Van der Poel is also set to race next weekend’s World Cup rounds in Maasmechelen and Hoogerheide before trying for a record-breaking eighth cyclo-cross world title in Hulst on February 1.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

