Ineos Grenadiers create 'new talent pathway' in deal involving Tom Pidcock's former junior team

Ineos Grenadiers have announced the creation of a new partnership with the freshly-merged British junior cycling team, camsmajaco.

The news comes hots on the heels of the British WorldTour team's confirmation that they will have a under-23 development squad, Ineos Grenadiers Racing Academy, in 2026 for the first time in their 15-year history.

The partnership is with a new team, camsmajaco, the result of a merger of two British men's and women's junior squads, Tofauti Everyone Active Majaco and Fensham Howes-MAS-CAMS.

The latter is run by Tom Pidcock's father, Giles, and is where the Q36.5 rider, formerly with Ineos Grenadiers, cut his teeth as a junior between 2015 and 2017. The same team was also the former squad for up-and-coming British racer Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike), amongst others.

According to the Ineos Grenadiers press release, "This collaboration will create a new talent pathway for young British cyclists and sits within the INEOS Grenadiers’ talent programme, which includes a development partnership with North America’s most successful U19 outfit, Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team.

The squad is expected to race an international and domestic calendar, and will be able to count on support from Ineos Grenadiers’ performance structure. This support will include coaching, education, development input and access to the INEOS Grenadiers European Service Course.

"This UK-based partnership’s a really important part of our talent identification and development program," Ineos director of racing Geraint Thomas said in the press release

"The best young British riders will now be able to access the support of the Ineos Grenadiers and Ineos Grenadiers Racing Academy, while continuing to benefit from two outstanding junior programs. This is exactly the kind of start these young riders need."

Giles Pidcock, founder and Team Principal of FH MAS CAMS and co-lead at camsmajaco, added that "Both of our junior teams have already seen a number of our riders go on to reach the WorldTour, with many more on development programmes. Now we can provide a much clearer bridge to supporting this next step beyond the junior ranks.”

According to Cyclingnews' sister publication Cycling Weekly, the newly-formed U19 squad will have 10 male and 11 female riders next year. Ineos Grenadiers currently does not have a women's team.