Ineos Grenadiers create 'new talent pathway' in deal involving Tom Pidcock's former junior team

Announcement follows recent news of formation of Ineos U23 development squad

Ineos Grenadiers have announced the creation of a new partnership with the freshly-merged British junior cycling team, camsmajaco.

The news comes hots on the heels of the British WorldTour team's confirmation that they will have a under-23 development squad, Ineos Grenadiers Racing Academy, in 2026 for the first time in their 15-year history.

"This UK-based partnership’s a really important part of our talent identification and development program," Ineos director of racing Geraint Thomas said in the press release

Giles Pidcock, founder and Team Principal of FH MAS CAMS and co-lead at camsmajaco, added that "Both of our junior teams have already seen a number of our riders go on to reach the WorldTour, with many more on development programmes. Now we can provide a much clearer bridge to supporting this next step beyond the junior ranks.”

