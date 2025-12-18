Ineos Grenadiers launch Racing Academy development team in 2026 with roster of international prospects

News
By published

Riders from Great Britain, Australia and Eritrea included among 12 confirmed for coming season

Ineos Grenadiers launch Racing Academy for 2026
12 riders are confirmed for the Ineos Grenadiers Racing Academy in 2026 (Image credit: Ineos Grenadiers)

Ineos Grenadiers will have a dedicated development team in 2026 with their own Ineos Grenadiers Racing Academy, which they announced alongside a full roster of future talents on Thursday.

Five of the new roster are British: Max Standen, Dylan Sage, Max Hinds, Mattie Dodd and Josh Charlton, with a wealth of international talent making up the remainder of the team: Theodor Storm (Denmark), Cameron Rogers, Fletcher Medway (Australia), Nicolas Milesi, Davide Frigo (Italy), Milkias Maekele (Eritrea), and Hugo Boucher (France).

"I could picture myself sitting where they are now, with the whole journey ahead of them. They’re young, keen and it’s brilliant to have them integrated with the WorldTour team."

"For me, the priority is helping young riders learn what it means to be a professional. Some are living away from home for the first time, some have moved across the world, so there’s a lot for them to take on. It’s about race-craft, understanding their bodies and managing their emotions, and not just hitting numbers. It’s the full package."

TOPICS
James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.