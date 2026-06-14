'A shame for sporting fairness' – Paul Seixas' teammate questions other teams' motives, rivals respond

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'We had to continue, of course, because there were people in front' says Johanessen

Decathlon CMA CGM Team&#039;s French rider Paul Seixas wearing the best young rider&#039;s white jersey cycles during the 7th stage of the Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes cycling race (formerly known as the Criterium du Dauphine), 133,6km between La Bridoire and Grand Colombier in the French Alps on June 13, 2026. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Paul Seixas had zero recriminations after a punishing day at the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, blaming only himself for the hole that he somehow dug himself out of. However, one of his Decathlon CMA CGM teammates has questioned the actions of rival teams.

Léo Bisiaux was the rider who helped Seixas plug the final bit of what was once a four-minute gap on Saturday's stage, going on to guide him half-way up the final climb of the Grand Colombier.

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