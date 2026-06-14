'A shame for sporting fairness' – Paul Seixas' teammate questions other teams' motives, rivals respond

Paul Seixas had zero recriminations after a punishing day at the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, blaming only himself for the hole that he somehow dug himself out of. However, one of his Decathlon CMA CGM teammates has questioned the actions of rival teams.

Léo Bisiaux was the rider who helped Seixas plug the final bit of what was once a four-minute gap on Saturday's stage, going on to guide him half-way up the final climb of the Grand Colombier.

At the summit, he made a striking comment.

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"It was a bit of a shame for sporting fairness," said the 21-year-old Frenchman.

"Today, everyone wanted to ride, bizarrely," he added.

This was a reference to the repeat breakaway wins we've seen at this race, notably Friday's stage that brought a raft of new names into the GC fight, with a sense from the Decathlon team that rival teams have sat back in the peloton and placed responsibility on their shoulders.

Until Saturday, Bisiaux felt.

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"Today everyone wanted the stage win, and yesterday no one," he added. "That's how it is."

Bisiaux had himself tried to get in the breakaway on Saturday's stage, but his comments would appear to relate to Seixas, and not to any personal grievances about not being able to get away. His comment followed directly on from talking about Seixas' wild chase and was made in response to the comment from the interviewer that 'it didn't slow down up front'.

The suggestion is that once the rival teams knew Seixas had crashed and was four minutes down, the rivals pushed on and rode, as Bisiaux saw it, in a way they hadn't up to this point in the race.