'I was on my limit' - Cameron Mason forced to play catch-up after unclipping off the start line, bounces back to first World Cup podium in Flamanville

'I really didn't come here for second or third. I was ready to go all-in for the win' says British Champion

Thibau Nys, Lars van der Haar and Cameron Mason on the final podium at UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Flamanville
Thibau Nys, Lars van der Haar and Cameron Mason on the final podium at UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Flamanville (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cameron Mason (Seven Racing) is having the best cyclocross season of his career, racing to another promising performance after securing a maiden elite men's podium finish at the World Cup in Flamanville on Sunday.

It wasn't a mishap-free race for the 25-year-old British Champion, who has vowed to make some improvements to his technical performances as he targets the next rounds of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup.

Coming into this year's UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup series, Mason was poised for a breakthrough campaign. However, a mechanical cost Mason dearly at the opening World Cup in Tábor last weekend. Despite his misfortune, he battled back to finish in ninth and just 37 seconds behind Nys.

Ben Goddard

Ben raced as an amateur cyclist in the UK from a young age into the senior ranks on the road, track and in cyclocross. He has an NQJ qualification in journalism, and a sports journalism degree, and has spent over 10 years as a news and sports journalist. Ben has been covering cyclocross for media outlets, including Cyclingnews, since 2021 and has been on the ground reporting at World Championships in Zolder, Belvaux, Valkenberg, Dubendorf, and Hoogerheide. Away from cycling as a freelance sports journalist, Ben regularly reports on a range of sports including football, rugby, and snooker amongst others. However, he is happiest whilst reporting on-site at cyclocross races in Belgium and the Netherlands.

