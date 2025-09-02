'It's going to be a long recovery' - Chris Froome's training crash woes included life-threatening heart injury

By published

Further details on Briton's latest accident from wife Michelle

Chris Froome participates in the Tour of Poland Teams Presentation in Wroclaw, Poland, on August 3, 2025. (Photo by Mateusz Birecki/NurPhoto)
Chris Froome (Image credit: Getty Images)

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome is facing a long recovery from injuries sustained in a crash during training last week. According to The Times, the 40-year-old sustained an injury to his heart that was life-threatening.

Froome crashed after hitting a kerb and smashing head-first into a road sign at 48kph while training near Saint-Raphaël in the south of France and had to be airlifted to the hospital in Toulon.

It is the second major injury the Briton has had in his career. After winning the Tour de France four times between 2013 and 2017, the Vuelta a España twice (2011, 2017), and the 2018 Giro d'Italia, he crashed heavily while previewing the time trial course at the 2019 Critérium du Dauphiné.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.