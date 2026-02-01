'I thought the finish line was 100 meters closer' – Matthew Brennan takes second at Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race after unintentional early launch

'I felt like I had really good legs there, so I'm just going to get my eyes tested' jokes 20-year-old British rider

GEELONG, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 01: Matthew Brennan of Great Britain and Team Visma | Lease a Bike on second place poses on the podium ceremony after the 10th Mapei Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race 2026 - Men&#039;s Elite a 182.3km one day race from Geelong to Geelong / #UCIWT / on February 01, 2026 in Geelong, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/Getty Images)
Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike) on the podium in second place at the Mapei Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race in Geelong (Image credit: Con Chronis / Getty Images)

Visma-Lease a Bike were certainly riding at the men's Mapei Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race like a team with a race favourite in their midst. After all, Matthew Brennan had proven he was a fast finisher who could wrangle a climb when he took victory at the final stage of the Santos Tour Down Under.

The team worked to control the break and to pull the race back together through the climbs, while Brennan was impressive in his ability to hold firm on the finishing circuit through the four ascents of the short but steep Challambra Crescent. After the race exploded on the final run over that pivotal climb, he then ended up as the sole Visma-Lease a Bike rider in a lead group of around 20 that were charging toward the line.

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

