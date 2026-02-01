'I saved it for the last lap' - Tibor Del Grosso put pressure on Thibau Nys across final hill to secure silver in first elite appearance at Cyclo-cross World Championships

News
By published

'I think it proves that I belong in the top of the sport' two-time U23 'cross world champion confirmed

HULST, NETHERLANDS - FEBRUARY 01: Tibor Del Grosso of Netherlands celebrates at podium as silver medal winner during the 77th UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships 2026 - Men&amp;apos;s Elite / #UCIWT / on February 01, 2026 in Hulst, Netherlands. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Tibor Del Grosso of Netherlands celebrates at podium as silver medal winner at 2026 UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tibor Del Grosso felt that he forced rival Thibau Nys into a last-lap mistake, allowing him to clinch silver from the Belgian following a race-long battle in his maiden elite UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships.

The rising star won the under-23 category during the last two years before making his impact in the elite ranks this campaign. On Sunday, Del Grosso played a loyal teammate role to help fellow countryman Mathieu van der Poel split the race in the opening lap, before his Alpecin-Premier Tech teammate rode away to an historic eighth world title.

“We really put each other on the limit. It made it [the silver medal] more satisfying after a hard battle. The spectators really liked that there was some battle going on,” said Del Grosso.

“I saved it for the last lap. I really tried to get there first and try and force him into making a mistake.”

“It was quite cool to make such a step up,” he added. “I think it proves that I belong in the top of the sport. Of course, I really would like to become World Champion in the elites one day as well.

“It's quite nice to make a big steps so soon and be quite close and to be up there already as a first year [elite]."

HULST, NETHERLANDS - FEBRUARY 01: Tibor Del Grosso of Netherlands competes during the 77th UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships 2026 - Men&amp;amp;apos;s Elite / #UCIWT / on February 01, 2026 in Hulst, Netherlands. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Tibor Del Grosso (Netherlands) did not dispatch rival Thibau Nys (Belgium) until the final lap in Hulst (Image credit: Getty Images)

Many have compared the talents of Del Grosso to that of his team leader. Van der Poel clinched a record-breaking eighth Cyclo-cross World Championship title Sunday, with his first coming aged 20 in Tabor in 2015. However, the 23-year-old believes that it was an 'unfair comparison' to make of the two.

“It's a compliment being compared to Mathieu, but it’s a bit incomprehensible how good he," the 22-year-old said.

“It's also a bit of an unfair comparison. I think you can only disappoint when you get compared to someone that great. I don’t think I’ll ever become as good as Mathieu, but it would be nice to come close to his level."

Del Grosso spent the 2025-2026 'cross season riding in the elite ranks for the first time and against Van der Poel.

“I think he's really showing that he's probably the best cyclo-cross rider of all time. It's really impressive seeing him ride around, especially being on his wheel," Del Grosso continued.

"It's incredible to see how much power and precision, and his technique. I know how good he is, but I don't start the race to get second. Every race is a new chance to see how long I can follow him. Hopefully one day I can make it to the last lap with him.”

During his first season as a professional on the road with Alpecin-Premier Tech, Del Grosso won a stage in the Tour of Turkey. He will now take a ‘short rest’ before preparing for his road race season, which he says will start at the begging of March. The youngster wants to ‘be good’ in the spring Classics but isn’t sure which races he would be riding.

Experience the 2026 cycling season with a Cyclingnews subscription that offers you unlimited access to our unrivalled coverage. Our global team will be on the ground at all the major races to bring you breaking news, in-depth features, exclusive interviews and member-exclusive content. Find out more.

Ben Goddard

Ben raced as an amateur cyclist in the UK from a young age into the senior ranks on the road, track and in cyclocross. He has an NQJ qualification in journalism, and a sports journalism degree, and has spent over 10 years as a news and sports journalist. Ben has been covering cyclocross for media outlets, including Cyclingnews, since 2021 and has been on the ground reporting at World Championships in Zolder, Belvaux, Valkenberg, Dubendorf, and Hoogerheide. Away from cycling as a freelance sports journalist, Ben regularly reports on a range of sports including football, rugby, and snooker amongst others. However, he is happiest whilst reporting on-site at cyclocross races in Belgium and the Netherlands.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.