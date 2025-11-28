'I don't think I'll stay in cycling' - Jonas Vingegaard reveals no plans for career in sport after retirement

Dane points to carpentry as one potential work option after hanging up his wheels

Jonas Vingegaard
Jonas Vingegaard

Double Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) has revealed that once his career in cycling is over, unlike many other bike riders - past and present - he currently has no plans to try his hand in a different role in the sport.

As the season ends and a fresh wave of riders retire, future plans are flying back and forth in the peloton, and many soon-to-be-ex-pros have already announced plans to continue as sports directors or coaches.

Amongst them, Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) is already fast-tracking to a new position as Head of Racing with his current team, whilst Elia Viviani (Lotto), still racing round the boards of Gent velodrome just a few days back, was confirmed on Friday as a new Ineos sports director.

“I have always said that I wanted to do something with numbers, probably something in the banking world. I have always been good with numbers,” said Vingegaard.

“I think I would just tell them [future generations of riders] to keep believing. It is not always the biggest talents who get the furthest," he said in the Midtvest documentary.

"I was not one of them myself, and I have still come a long way. So keep going and have fun with it.”

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

