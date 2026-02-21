'It wasn't my best week' – Remco Evenepoel not at the level to compete and gets dropped again at UAE Tour, turns focus to altitude camp

Belgian loses more time on final climb to Jebel Hafeet, well off the pace of stage winner Isaac del Toro

JEBEL HAFEET, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 21: Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe crosses the finish line during the 8th UAE Tour 2026, Stage 6 a 168km stage from Al Ain Museum to Jebel Hafeet 1036m / #UCIWT / on February 21, 2026 in Jebel Hafeet, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Remco Evenepoel crossing the finish line atop Jebel Hafeet on stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) has to go back to the drawing board after getting dropped again at the UAE Tour on the final climbing day up Jebel Hafeet, losing 52 seconds to stage winner Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) at the line.

Simply not at the level to compete with the best uphill, he'll head to an altitude camp soon after the race, with performance to be found after what can only be summed up as a disappointing week, with his next race arriving at the Volta a Catalunya.

"I didn't reach the level I needed to compete for victories in both mountain stages. It turns out I didn't fully digest those first races [in Mallorca and Valencia]. I was also a bit sick afterwards – a runny nose. Although that's no excuse. I did ride a good time trial here on Tuesday, but I didn't recover well from that."

Even after Wednesday's stage, his team were already looking to move on, but after he failed to impress once again on Saturday, only moving up to 10th overall on GC, well away from where he was in 2023 when he won the UAE Tour overall – his last WorldTour stage race victory – Red Bull were ready too to look to the future.

For the moment, he can stay calm with the knowledge that it is only February, and that altitude camp has usually proved to be a place of big improvement throughout his career. But it does mean that Catalunya will hold greater importance, where he will face off against the likes of Jonas Vingegaard, João Almeida and Tom Pidcock for a truer test of form.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

