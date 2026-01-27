'Every now and then, you have to consider other options' – Mathieu van der Poel non-commital on potential cyclo-cross retirement ahead of bid for record-breaking eighth world title

'I'm certainly not going to Hulst feeling like I've already won. Anything can happen at a World Championships'

Mathieu van der Poel is in the running for a record-breaking eighth cyco-cross world title on Sunday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel heads to the Cyclo-cross World Championships on Sunday for his 11th appearance at the sport's headline event, the Dutchman seeking a record-breaking eighth world title that would take him clear of Erik De Vlaeminck.

Even if the man himself doesn't think so, Van der Poel's march to glory in Hulst is widely accepted as something of a foregone conclusion. He is unbeaten so far this winter, recording 12 wins from 12 races, after all.

Regardless of whether he wins next Sunday, Van der Poel is already being heralded as the greatest of all time in the discipline, with none other than Sven Nys – he of 140 professional 'cross victories – saying so.

