EF Education-Aevolo reveal 'climbing-heavy' 14-rider roster for 2026 with six freshmen

Team director Mike Creed looking to 'finesse' race calendar to include US races like Tour of the Gila, Redlands Cycling Classic and Philadelphia Cycling Classic

Gavin Hlady took his second consecutive U23 championship
Gavin Hlady, two-time US men's US U23 road race champion, returns to Team EF Education-Aevolo (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)
Six of the 14 riders will be new on the roster for EF Education-Aevolo in 2026, the 10th Continental season for the US development squad.

Two key signings are 18-year-olds Peyton Burckel, from Louisiana, and Robert Capello, of Asti, Italy. The balance of new U23 talent includes Colombian Juan Felipe Rodriguez, Briton's Tomos Pattison and US pair Nathan Cusack of Vermont and Texan Jack Makohon.

A trio of US riders return - Alfredo Bueno, Gavin Hlady and Noah Streif - while the balance are from Europe - Dane Magnus Carstensen, Briton Joshua Golliker, Linus Larsson of Sweden, Miguel Ángel Marín of Colombia and Belgian Jenthe Verstraete.

"I first spotted him at a track camp, and he immediately stood out because, for someone of his relatively small size, he had a lot of speed. He’s had a tricky 2025 because he broke his collarbone at the start, but what we’ve seen from Peyton on and off the bike over the last couple of seasons is a rider who is talented and ready for EF Education–Aevolo. We have a lot of faith in him,” Creed said.

“We’ve quite a climbing-heavy squad for next year. Juan Felipe is a really good climber. He has lots of talent and lots of horsepower," Creed noted in the rider announcements this week.

The 20-year-old trio of newcomers are Makohon, Pattison - both climbers - and Cusak. Makohon rode the last two seasons with US Continental-level Team Skyline, where he had a European-heavy schedule that saw him win the KOM title at 2024 Turul Romaniei. Pattison is a British all-rounder who rode the last two seasons with the Visma-Lease a Bike Development team, winning his nation's under-23 time trial title in 2024. As a junior, he had a wealth of results, including the victory at the junior Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

Cusack had a breakthrough season in 2025 with Kelly Benefits Cycling Team, winning three of four stages at Tucson Bicycle Classic, the USA Cycling Collegiate criterium championship and then securing his first European road racing victory in Spain at Vuelta Castilla y León.

2026 calendar

ISBERGUES, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 21: Miguel Angel Marin Colombia and Team EF Education - Aevolo prior to the 79th Grand Prix d&amp;amp;apos;Isbergues - Pas de Calais 2025 a 201.1km one day race from Isbergues to Isbergues on September 21, 2025 in Isbergues, France. (Photo by Rhode Van Elsen/Getty Images)

Miguel Angel Marin of Colombia is one of eight returning riders to Team EF Education-Aevolo (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Creed is now based in Silver City, New Mexico, his next challenge after confirming the roster is to map the calendar for 2026, and see if he can "finesse" the schedule to include US races like Tour of the Gila, Maryland Cycling Classic and the re-established Philadelphia Cycling Classic p/b AmeriGas.

"We're working out whether or not it'll be the WorldTour team or the Devo team that does the Philly-Maryland US races, but I think it'll probably be the WorldTour team with some under-23 riders rostered in. The fact that Philly's back, it's so cool," Creed said.

He said a decision would have to be made on how to have a team race at home for Tour of the Gila, April 29-May 3, 2026, since it conflicts with Tour de Bretagne Cycliste, a seven-day stage race in France which is renowned for showcasing U23 talent.

"If there was a way I could finesse sending a team to Tour of the Gila and Redlands, I would do it instantly. I would love to show the team off to all my neighbors and community. We are more than happy to support the race and the community and all that, but it's a little tricky."

The racing schedule was still in the works and would be confirmed in the coming weeks.

EF Education-Aevolo 2026 roster

* denotes new rider

  • Alfredo Bueno (USA)
  • Peyton Burckel* (USA)
  • Robert Capello* (ITA)
  • Magnus Carstensen (DEN)
  • Joshua Golliker (GBR)
  • Gavin Hlady (USA)
  • Linus Larsson (SWE)
  • Jack Makohon* (USA)
  • Miguel Ángel Marín (COL)
  • Tomos Pattison* (GBR)
  • Juan Felipe Rodriguez* (COL)
  • Noah Streif (USA)
  • Jenthe Verstraete (BEL)
