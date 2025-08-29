'He doesn't really pull a lot of times, right?' – João Almeida frustrated by Jonas Vingegaard's lack of cooperation at Vuelta a España

Portuguese rider flicked elbow to no response from Dane up final climb on stage 7, but admits 'he didn't really have to, I get it'

João Almeida and Jonas Vingegaard sit on a bench next to each other talking before stage 7 of the Vuelta a Espana
João Almeida and Jonas Vingegaard before stage 7 (Image credit: Getty Images)

João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) was frustrated by Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) but understood the Dane's actions as he refused to pull on the final climb to Cerlers on stage 7 of the Vuelta a España.

Vingegaard, as he did on stage 6, stayed defensive up the final climb, with victory going up the road to Almeida's teammate, Juan Ayuso, and little GC action unfolding behind – until the final 7km, when the Portuguese rider tried to light things up.

"But it is what it is – I tried – maybe there was a gap for somebody, but they didn't want to cooperate in the end, but one less day."

Almeida sits third overall on GC going into stage 8, 2:41 behind Torstein Træen (Bahrain-Victorious) and eight seconds in arrears of Vingegaard, with little splitting the pair in the first week, having arrived as the number one and two favourites.

News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

