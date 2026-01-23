British talent puts 'toughest season ever' behind him and maps out path to Tour de France debut despite team's relegation

Simon Carr battled through injury, surgery, and illness during first season with Cofidis

LIMONE PIEMONTE, ITALY - AUGUST 24: Simon Carr of Great Britain and Team Cofidis competes during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 2 a 159.5km stage from Alba to Limone Piemonte 1389m / #UCIWT / on August 24, 2025 in Limone Piemonte, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Cofidis racer Simon Carr in action at the 2025 Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

British racer Simon Carr has admitted that he's coming back from the "toughest season I've ever had" as he looks to bounce back from a brutal 2025 campaign this season, his second at Cofidis.

The 27-year-old joined the French squad from EF Education-EasyPost last winter and had been looking forward to making his Tour de France debut in the summer for his new team.

He eventually managed to log 26 race days, but nine of those were DNFs, including the Vuelta a España.

Carr said that he had returned to a good level of fitness in the summer, and he duly recorded a promising 21st place at the Donostia San Sebastián Klasikoa. The Vuelta was next on his list, but a bout of illness put him out of the race and compromised the remainder of his season.

"After [San Sebastián], I was thinking I was going to have plenty of opportunities at the Vuelta, but I got sick right at the start of the race, along with my roommate Oliver Knight.

Carr has now linked up with a new coach – Fred Ostian, who joins Cofidis from Arkéa-B&B Hotels – and he says he's "not far from my best level" in terms of tests and feeling as he faces the new season.

