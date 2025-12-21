'Because of that pain I never want to go back' - Patrick Lefevere reveals the cause of his month long hospital stay

The Former Soudal-Quickstep boss spent most of November in a Belgian hospital being treated for multiple ailments

Former Soudal-Quick-Step boss, Patrick Lefevere has at last cast light on the reasons behind his recent month long stay in a Belgian hospital.

Speaking to Belgian news site, Het Laaste Nieuws, the 70-year-old said he had been suffering from broken ribs following a fall, pneumonia and, more worryingly, a large abscess on his liver, which might have eventually proved fatal.

"I stayed there for a month. The abscess was on my liver, but it had nothing to do with my liver. They did a biopsy, and it's perfectly healthy. I can already hear people saying, ‘Lefevere, he drinks a lot, blah blah blah.’ I have a friend who had the same experience, but in her lungs. They don't know how the abscess got there. It's a bacterium, and it needed time to heal."

After his professional racing career, Lefevere moved into team management, first working as a sports director before taking over as General Manager at Mapei-Quickstep in 1999, running the squad through its various iterations until the end of 2024, handing over the reins to Jurgen Foré.

“I'm glad I stepped down. It was enough after 45 years," he told HLN. "I was tired, very tired. I think I've done enough. I left behind a budget of €33 million, multi-year sponsorship contracts... You don't always do what you want to do, as is often said, but I did most of it."

